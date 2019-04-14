Pets & Animals

Puppies rescued from rubble after tornadoes in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple lost their home of 18 years to tornadoes on Saturday, but they're grateful for the return of something irreplaceable.

"I just covered up, and I was praying, and then a big board back there in the backyard like shielded me," said Byron Verdell.

"I heard my husband jump on the trailer and he was like, 'Where are you?' and I'm like, 'I'm buried up under all this stuff," said Sandra Verdell.

While Sandra was searching for her husband, their 10-year-old terrier, Bella, was sniffing out her own search for the tiniest members of their family.

Cellphone video captured the moment the family found all four puppies safe and alive.

"Everybody is accounted for. We didn't lose nobody," said Byron.

The family says they are thankful for everyone who has come to help them so far. They are even more grateful their puppies are still alive.
