Puppies rescued from apartment complex trash bin

Some puppies have a new lease on life.The police in Madera, California, posted pictures on their Facebook page overnight.They said two men were taking out their trash when they noticed a box of puppies dumped in the large trash bin at their apartment complex.They knew they couldn't leave the furry little friends behind so they took them out and called authorities.An officer responded and took the puppies to the Madera Animal Shelter, where they have a good chance of adoption.