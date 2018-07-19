A man and his best friend have been reunited, thanks to social media.Former Marine Tim Withner had a happy reunion with his service dog, Wrigley, after the dog was stolen with his car at a gas station in Indianapolis.The dog is trained to detect migraines that Tim gets quite often and knowing when the headaches are coming on can make them less severe.When Tim posted on social media about his stolen dog, more than 500,000 people shared it and someone soon spotted the dog and called police.Tim has his beloved friend back but is still missing his car.