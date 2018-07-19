PETS & ANIMALS

Power of social media reunites veteran with stolen service dog

EMBED </>More Videos

Veteran reunited with service dog

By
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KTRK) --
A man and his best friend have been reunited, thanks to social media.

Former Marine Tim Withner had a happy reunion with his service dog, Wrigley, after the dog was stolen with his car at a gas station in Indianapolis.

The dog is trained to detect migraines that Tim gets quite often and knowing when the headaches are coming on can make them less severe.

When Tim posted on social media about his stolen dog, more than 500,000 people shared it and someone soon spotted the dog and called police.

Tim has his beloved friend back but is still missing his car.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogveteransocial media
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bats create creepy-looking wall high up SW Houston building
2 young kids bitten in possible shark attacks in New York
Donkey dashes alongside traffic in The Woodlands
WOOF! Houston World Series of Dog Shows back in town this week
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Houston officials often choose what to release to public
Carmelo Anthony trade sets potential Houston move in motion
WATCH LIVE: UTHealth experts discuss sports-related injuries
Couple accused of stealing over $300 in groceries from Kroger
Man allegedly stabbed son's grandmother 14 times in La Porte
Mom found guilty of neglecting to get care for her special needs son
Naked man allegedly found in car outside grocery store
Show More
Ex-press secretary for Houston mayor indicted over emails
Referee paying $100 for videos of parents behaving badly
4 indicted with murder in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion
FBI pulls Hells Angels leader out of home in his underwear
Kitchen accident at Pappadeaux forces evacuation of GRB
More News