EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4507142" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> PONY RESCUE: An HPD officer went to work to free a mini horse who somehow fell through the tiny space.

A pony found trapped in a drainage ditch in southwest Houston is getting royal treatment.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office the animal sustained some minor injuries during Wednesday's rescue, but will fully recover.Deputies said the pony is getting two meals a day, all the hay he can eat, and his stall cleaned every day."He gets some pretty royal treatment while he's here," said Sgt. Christopher Adolph.Police are now trying to determine where the pony came from and who owns it. Anyone with information is asked to call 281-454-6235.