A search is on in Florida for a heartless driver who deliberately ran over a turtle that is on the endangered species list.It happened Saturday in Dunedin, on the Gulf Coast. A driver stopped as the Gopher Tortoise was crossing a road outside an elementary school.The driver then intentionally ran over the tortoise, which is a protected animal under state law.Vets tried to save the tortoise but its shell was crushed and its internal organs were badly injured.Police are looking for a light colored possibly newer model Acura TSX possibly light blue or silver in color, equipped with a sunroof and 5 spoke wheels.----------