Police looking for Capuchin monkey that escaped during burglary

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a missing monkey after it escaped from a home during a burglary.Investigators say they initially received a report about a monkey that was hit by a car on Broadway around 7 p.m.Police later learned the Capuchin monkey named Lilly managed to escape after its home near 19th Street and Sealy was burglarized.Lilly is domesticated, but police are asking the public not to attempt to capture it.Anyone who sees Lilly is urged to call the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3702.