Pets & Animals

Police looking for Capuchin monkey that escaped during burglary

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a missing monkey after it escaped from a home during a burglary.

Investigators say they initially received a report about a monkey that was hit by a car on Broadway around 7 p.m.

Police later learned the Capuchin monkey named Lilly managed to escape after its home near 19th Street and Sealy was burglarized.

Lilly is domesticated, but police are asking the public not to attempt to capture it.

Anyone who sees Lilly is urged to call the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3702.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgalvestonburglarywild animalsanimal rescuepetpetsanimalsmonkey
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wife accused of murdering husband: 'It was an accident'
Houston marathon runner dies after heart attack during race
Crash after 'meet up' leads to dog's death
Store owner shot man who claimed to have gun, worker says
ABC13 Evening News for January 20, 2020
Crosby woman dies from flu after trip to Israel, family says
Comic raises money for teachers at EaDo comedy club
Show More
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in front of her children
Raveneaux Country Club to be turned into retention basin
8th Wonder Brewery's secret ingredient is a passionate staff
Gun believed to be used in student's shooting death found
Mom in custody after baby dies of meth intoxication
More TOP STORIES News