Police free puppy trapped in 125 degree car for hours

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A puppy found in a hot car on Friday in northwest Houston is now in the hands of Houston SPCA.Bystanders told police the dog was trapped inside a hot car for an hour near 4200 W. 34th St. When rescuers got to the puppy, it was unconscious and breathing in distress.Police said all four windows on the car were closed, and the sunroof was cracked open.Officers broke the dog owner's window to get to the animal.Police said the car had reached 125 degrees by the time they got to the dog.Houston SPCA is now providing care for the dog, treating it with proper fluids.