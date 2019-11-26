thanksgiving

Police dogs in California star in hilarious Thanksgiving sketch

AUBURN, Calif. -- Police dogs in California wished everybody a very happy Thanksgiving in a hilarious sketch they made with the help of their handlers.

The video shows K9s Knox, Axel, King and Ronin as a family sitting down to enjoy a nice turkey meal together. Boring dad stories, browsing "Dogstagram," and a burnt pie all feature in the funny clip.

Placer County Sheriff's Office shared the video to their Facebook page saying, "Thanksgiving is a time to spend with family and friends, enjoy delicious foods and wear stretchy pants. If you find yourself stuck in that awkward conversation with a relative you only see once a year, we suggest you show them Placer County Sheriff's K9 Thanksgiving Day video."

Make sure to stay tuned till the end and watch the outtakes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsthanksgivinganimal newscute animalsdoganimalsabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THANKSGIVING
When to watch Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special on ABC
Dangerous toxins to look out for in your Thanksgiving food
Tips for avoiding a call to the plumber on Thanksgiving Day
Hungry goats gobble down Thanksgiving dinner
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man convicted of Montrose murder to be released from prison
If your car is damaged by a pothole, will TxDOT pay?
Ex-HPD officer charged in botched raid to remain behind bars
TxDOT's gift to Pearland drivers this Christmas - more lanes
Here's how much Houston temps will change in next 24 hours
Teen shot to death inside car with 2 other boys and a girl
Yes, a 'Porch Package Punk Prevention' program exists
Show More
Feral hogs kill woman in front yard of Chambers County home
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum
'Vicious and angry' What to do in a feral hog attack
Renowned Houston chef remembers his humble beginnings
More TOP STORIES News