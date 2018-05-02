PETS & ANIMALS

Police bomb-sniffing dog is a social media star

EMBED </>More Videos

A bomb-sniffing dog in Chicago has gained a huge social media following (KTRK)

CHICAGO, Illinois (KTRK) --
A bomb-sniffing police dog in Chicago is making a lot of friends on social media.

Rozi is a 55-pound German Shorthaired Pointer. She was born in Germany and went through training at the TSA Canine Training Center in San Antonio when she was just a year old.

Rozi's partner at the department and handler, Officer Gina Ibarra, is a 13-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department.

"Our bond doesn't just end at work. It's not just in the squad car with me. She's with me all the time," said Ibarra.

Ibarra and Rozi spend most of their days around mass transit areas, searching for any potential explosives or other dangers.

When not on the job, Ibarra is posting on Facebook or updating Rozi's 2,369 Instagram followers.

Ibarra said Rozi has not found any bombs in her three years on the job.

And while Rozi might be a big tough police dog, she is not completely fearless. Ibarra said Rozi is afraid of her two pet cats!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsk-9bomb squadsocial mediafacebookdogIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News