PHOTOS: Bobcat that survived Woolsey Fire has 4 adorable kittens

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, California -- Meet the new residents of the Santa Monica Mountains.
A young bobcat that was captured and collared a day before the Woolsey Fire last November has just given birth to four adorable kittens.
Using the GPS on the mother's collar, biologists were able to locate the family in a large residential backyard in Westlake Village.
While the mother was away from her den, the kittens were weighed, measured and given a general health check.
They were also tagged for future identification.
Mom and babies are doing well.
