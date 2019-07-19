Pets & Animals

Photo of dog riding on back of truck goes viral, sparks outrage in Massachusetts

WELTHAM, Massachusetts -- An investigation is underway in Massachusetts after a photo showing a dog on a moving flatbed tow truck went viral.

Witness Michael Gerry was shocked and outraged when he saw the dog on the flatbed, WBZ-TV reports.

He took a picture, tried to get the driver's attention, and called police.

He also tried to follow the flatbed but eventually lost it.

So, he decided to post the photo to Facebook.

Gerry spoke to local media about the incident.

"My blood pressure went through the roof! Looked like a stuffed animal and I got up a little closer and really got a good look at it," Gerry said.

Outraged animal lovers posted complaints to the Facebook page of the company that owns the truck.

The company in turn posted a statement saying they fired the driver over the incident.

Police say their understanding is that the dog is fine and is back with its owner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettsdogspetsanimalu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News