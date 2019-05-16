Pets & Animals

Petco wants to upgrade your pet's food for free this weekend

Petco is offering pet parents the opportunity to upgrade their pet's food for free from May 18 to 19.

You can bring in any can or bag of cat or dog food with artificial ingredients to Petco. You'll be able to trade that food in for a free, artificial-free upgrade to a select product that meets Petco's new nutrition standards.

Artificial ingredients include artificial colors, flavors and preservatives.

In a statement, Petco says it's the "first and only major retailer of pet food and treats to take a stand against artificial ingredients" by removing products that don't meet its standards.

FDA recalls dog food over salmonella concerns
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
The FDA has expanded a recall of dog food brands that have too much vitamin D.

