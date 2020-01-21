Pets & Animals

Pet monkey missing after Galveston burglary

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pet monkey thought to be taken by burglars Monday has been found dead, family members said.

The family's home on 19th and Sealy was broken into, ransacked, and items were stolen. Lilly, their Capuchin monkey, was either taken by the thieves or escaped from the home on its own.

Investigators say they later received a report about a monkey that was hit by a car on Broadway around 7 p.m. Another animal may have attacked the monkey during the ordeal, according to the owner's daughter, who was caring for the animal.

While the daughter said the monkey was found dead, Galveston police later said that reports of the demise of Lilly were premature and that officers had not confirmed the death.

No arrests have been made in the case.

RELATED: Monkeys compete in 'Banana Derby' race on dogs' backs in Galveston
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgalvestonburglarywild animalsanimal rescuepetpetsanimalsmonkey
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: 2020 Houston Sports Awards red carpet
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
Trump impeachment trial: McConnell abruptly backs off proposed rules
JJ Watt to host 'Saturday Night Live' night before Super Bowl
How Texas couple erased more than $100K in debt in 2 years
Man charged in bizarre witchcraft, sex crime murder on trial
Moms robbed shortly after dropping kids off at bus stop
Show More
8 masked men hold people at gunpoint inside restaurant
1 dead in three-car crash near Lone Star Community College
Soggy weather ahead on Wednesday
Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters marry in South Africa
This 14-year-old chef gets other kids excited about cooking!
More TOP STORIES News