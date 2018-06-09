ANIMAL ATTACK

Pet monkey attacks employee at Florida Home Depot

A wild monkey went on the attack at a Home Depot in Florida, and it was all caught on camera.

By ABC7.com staff
OKEECHOBEE, Florida --
A wild monkey went on the attack at a Home Depot in Florida, and it was all caught on camera.

The pet monkey escaped from its owner's truck and went ape on a store employee in Okeechobee, Florida.

Authorities said the domesticated spider monkey, named Spanky, was waiting in a car at about 2 p.m. Monday when its owner, Tina Ballard, went into the store to shop, sheriff's officials said.

Employee Marilyn Howard, 50, was on break when she heard co-workers yelling there was a monkey on the loose, according to the report.

The employee grabbed onto the leash and the monkey climbed on her back, but when the front sliding glass door of the store opened, the monkey got scared and bit Howard.

Howard refused immediate medical attention but said she would get examined at a hospital.
