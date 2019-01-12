AUSTRALIA (KTRK) --A pet cat is down three of his nine lives after surviving another venomous snake bite.
Hank is recovering after a run-in with a tiger snake, which is a highly toxic species native to Australia.
It's the third time Hank's been attacked by a snake, which has forced his owners to shell out over $10,000 in veterinary fees to keep their beloved pet alive.
Hank likes to explore outside, but unfortunately so do snakes.
Veterinarian Louise Pierce told the Seven Network that tiger snakes and brown snakes pose the greatest threat to domestic pets in the area, and encounters can become deadly very quickly.
Luckily for Hank, he's alive and well, though he does have a bit of recovery time ahead of him.