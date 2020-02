PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- For the next two weeks, the Pearland Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions to deal with overcrowding.The shelter is at full capacity and is looking to the community for help finding forever homes for some sweet furry friends.The free adoptions include vaccines, microchips and registration.In a Facebook post, the shelter says the free adoptions are all thanks to a generous sponsor.All you have to do is fill out an adoption application.The Pearland Animal Shelter is located at 2002 Old Alvin Road.The free adoption event runs through Valentine's Day.