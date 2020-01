Park evacuated after mountain lion attacks boy

A 3-year-old male was attacked by a mountain lion within Whiting Ranch around 4:15 this afternoon. The child is in stable condition at a local hospital. Dept of Fish and Wildlife gave local law enforcement the approval to euthanize the lion due to the public safety threat. — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 21, 2020

LAKE FOREST, California -- A mountain lion that attacked a 3-year-old boy at a California park was found and euthanized, officials said.The boy was rushed to a hospital after the incident at a wilderness park in Trabuco Canyon, a small community southeast of Los Angeles, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.A family of six was walking in the park when the mountain lion attacked and grabbed the child by the neck, officials said. The family's father threw a backpack at the animal and it let the boy go and instead, grabbed the bag and jumped into a tree.Law enforcement responded and found the animal in the tree. Because of what was considered a threat to public safety, the animal was killed.The child was last listed in stable condition.During the search, sheriff's deputies evacuated the park with assistance from a helicopter.