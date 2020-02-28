Pets & Animals

Over 200 animals rescued from hoarding situation at Katy home

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Humane Society seized over 200 animals from one household in Fort Bend County near Katy Friday morning.

Law enforcement and Humane Society officials arrived at the home in the 2000 block of Saddlehorn Trail around 10:45 a.m. and started loading animals onto trailers.

Officials with the Humane Society are working to bring the animals to their wellness clinic for assessment and treatment.



The Humane Society told ABC13 it seized dogs, cats, rats, ferrets, turtles, birds and more from the animal cruelty/hoarding situation.

Officials say they got complaints about the home from neighbors and obtained a warrant Friday morning.

Before even entering the home, rescue officials noticed at least 50 dogs outside.

Although the Humane Society initially reported 150 animal seized, it found that more than 200 pets were actually rescued after further investigation.

