Over 1,000 dogs and cats available for $25 adoptions in downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking to add a furry friend to your family, then head to the George R. Brown Convention Center this weekend.Over 1,000 dogs and cats of all shapes, sizes, breeds and ages will be up for adoption.Adoption will cost $25 and all animals will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.The event will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All pets will be ready to go home that same day.The event is free and free parking is available at the Toyota Center garage.The mega adoption event is sponsored by Petco and is in partnership with Houston-area organizations such as BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions, Montgomery County Animal Shelter, Fort Bend County Animal Services, Harris County Animal Shelter, League City Pets Alive and SPCA of Brazoria County.