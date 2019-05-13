Pets & Animals

Officers escort emu back home after it was found wandering streets in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Arizona (KTRK) -- We think you'll find this story quite emu-sing.

The police department in Phoenix got a strange call on Sunday and when they arrived to 65th Street and Cactus Road, they found an emu on the loose.

Officers were able to catch the large bird and find the owner after it was posted on the department's Facebook page.

SEE ALSO: Donkey and emu develop special bond after owner abandons them

A nearby Scottsdale police officer helped them by holding on to the emu until the Phoenix officers were able to escort it back home.

RELATED: Peacock spotted roaming in Westchase neighborhood
EMBED More News Videos

A woman heard cat-like noises on her way to work, but was surprised to see what was really making the noises.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsarizonaviral videobuzzworthysocietybirdscaught on videou.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News