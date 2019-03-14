Pets & Animals

Officer rescues baby lamb wandering along a busy highway

EMBED <>More Videos

Police are trying to figure out where a baby lamb came from after it was spotted wandering along the Gowanus Expressway.

BROOKLYN, New York -- Police are trying to figure out where a baby lamb came from after it was spotted wandering along the Gowanus Expressway.

A police officer says a driver stopped and told him a "goat" was running on the highway around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Drivers had to slow down and swerve around the runaway animal, which was later determined to be a lamb.

Eventually the officer and another driver were able to block the animal and capture it.

"I didn't realize how fast it was until I reached out to grab it when it was coming close to me, it just scooped right around me and just kept on running," NPYD Officer Dominick Gatto said.

The baby lamb, now known as Speedy, was taken to NYC Animal Control.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgoatanimal rescuenypdanimalus worldhighways
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed when Mercedes falls off road and catches fire
Kroger launching driverless delivery robots in Houston
Alex Trebek thanks fans for outpouring of support: 'I'm a lucky guy'
O'Rourke draws parallels to Obama with 2020 announcement
2 children and mother taken at gunpoint in Houston found
UH baseball recruit charged with sexual assault
Hallmark cuts ties with Lori Loughlin over bribery case
Show More
Why Facebook, Instagram were down for so long
Secrecy reigns in Texas as info requests almost always denied: analysis
Inside look at what gets left behind at RodeoHouston
Burger King employees allegedly attacked over tomato
Young cancer patient becomes honorary Pennsylvania State Police trooper
More TOP STORIES News