Officer rescues baby lamb wandering along a busy highway

BROOKLYN, New York -- Police are trying to figure out where a baby lamb came from after it was spotted wandering along the Gowanus Expressway.A police officer says a driver stopped and told him a "goat" was running on the highway around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.Drivers had to slow down and swerve around the runaway animal, which was later determined to be a lamb.Eventually the officer and another driver were able to block the animal and capture it."I didn't realize how fast it was until I reached out to grab it when it was coming close to me, it just scooped right around me and just kept on running," NPYD Officer Dominick Gatto said.The baby lamb, now known as Speedy, was taken to NYC Animal Control.