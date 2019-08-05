Pets & Animals

Off-duty deputy goes into well to save 11-year-old's drowning puppy

SPRING HOPE, North Carolina -- A deputy is being called a hero for his quick and timely actions that saved the life of a family's puppy.

Trey Snow, 11, wrote a message to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. In the letter, he describes an encounter with a deputy whose name he had forgotten but wanted desperately to remember.

Trey wrote that the deputy, who was off-duty at the time, stopped his white Chevrolet truck when he saw Trey running down the street in his pajamas.



The boy was trying to track down his lost puppy, Riley. He could hear the puppy barking but could not see her.

When Trey arrived at the spot where Riley's barks were coming from, he realized the worst: Riley had fallen through a rotted plank into a dark well.

Trey, his mother and his father could not reach Riley. She was too far down in the well, standing on her hind legs, jumping, clawing, and doing anything she could to keep her head above the cold water.

That's when the deputy came to the rescue. He jumped out of his truck and had Trey's dad hold his feet and lower him into the well.

The deputy was able to successfully pull Riley to safety.

The Snow family rushed Riley to the veterinary hospital where she was treated for exhaustion, head trauma and an infection.

Vets at the hospital told the Snows that Riley was a miracle puppy to have survived. The Snows agreed, but also pointed out that the deputy's presence was just as much a miracle.

Trey said he wanted to thank the organization and get the deputy's name.

Nash County Sheriff's Office replied to Trey with a gracious note that identified the deputy as B. Heath.

READ MORE: Fort Bend County deputy constable saves kitten who got stuck in piece of furniture

EMBED More News Videos

They say it took a little time, effort, and just a bit of olive oil.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnorth carolinadogsherou.s. & worldgood newsfeel goodpuppy
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant 19-year-old shot to death in motel days ago
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
WATCH LIVE: President Trump addresses mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton
Woman hit and killed while putting up real estate signs
THE 60: Woman carried daughter, mom to safety in El Paso shooting
HOUSTON WEATHER: Scattered storms Monday
Army soldier carried kids to safety during El Paso shooting
Show More
Therapy dogs arrive in El Paso to comfort victims, families
Investigation ongoing into shooting at Texas Walmart that left 20 dead
Vigil honors victims of Dayton and El Paso mass shootings
Mexico planning legal action over El Paso shooting
What we know about El Paso Walmart shooting victims
More TOP STORIES News