PETS & ANIMALS

Odor complaint leads police to 100 cats living in garage

More than 100 cats removed from Hatboro home: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 6 p.m., May 6, 2018 (WPVI)

HATBORO, Pennsylvania --
More than 100 cats have been removed from a Montgomery County garage.

Hatboro police received a call Friday about a strange odor coming from the building on the unit block of Byberry Road.

They spoke to a man who said he lives in the loft space of the garage and kept the cats.

Officers returned Saturday with a search warrant.

On Sunday, they removed 114 cats with the help of the Montgomery County SPCA.

They returned to the scene and used a heat sensor to search for more.

"The conditions the individual and the cats were living in are absolutely deplorable, probably the worst I've ever seen," said Hatboro Police Chief James Gardner.

All of the cats are being evaluated and treated
