Non-profit takes unwanted dogs on rescue road trips

Stray animals are a growing problem in Houston. According to the city's pet shelter, BARC, there are more than one million stray dogs in the Bayou city.
One non-profit is working hard to help some of these unwanted animals find forever homes.
Lola's Lucky Day is a local rescue organization that transports dogs from overcrowded local shelters to Wisconsin, where there is not a pet overpopulation problem. Since 2015, Lola's Lucky Day has rescued around 3,000 dogs from shelters like the Harris County Animal Shelter. The non-profit organization helps around 100 dogs make the trip to Wisconsin every month.
