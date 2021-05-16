animal

India the tiger safely transferred to North Texas animal sanctuary

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Next stop for India the tiger? New home in North Texas awaits animal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The missing tiger named India that was safely turned over to Houston authorities on Saturday was transferred from BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions in Houston to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in North Texas Sunday morning, according to authorities.



The tiger received a medical evaluation overnight after it was handed over by suspected owner Victor Cuevas' wife, Gia, on Houston's westside, HPD said.

SEE RELATED STORY: Suspect's wife turned India the tiger over to authorities on Saturday, HPD says

Staff from Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch arrived in Houston Sunday to load India into a trailer to be taken to the ranch with a few other tigers.

Noelle Almrud, the senior director of the ranch in Murchison, Texas said the ranch is one of the largest and most diverse sanctuaries in the United States.



"We have over 800 animals, most of which have come from neglect. We are happy to take India back home to Black Beauty," said Almrud.

She said the tiger will be introduced to a naturally-wooded habitat with a pool, trees and a proper, nutritious diet.

"Our goal is to provide him with the best quality of life for the rest of his life," Almrud said.

The first order of business for India when he gets to the ranch will be to get introduced to his den, according to Almrud.

Police said India was found in good health and was not hurt. They said they still do not know where the tiger was for the past week.

WATCH: Lawyer says HPD officers, Mattress Mack's wife helped in tiger handoff
EMBED More News Videos

Lawyer Michael Elliott makes statement after successful handoff of India the tiger between Victor Cuevas' wife and HPD on Saturday night.



"I just wanted to get the tiger here. He was in a very small crate, when he was brought to us, and as you can tell he's in a much bigger crate now and he seems to be doing fine," said HPD Major Offenders Commander Ron Borza. "In no way shape or form should you have an animal like that in your household. That animal is only nine months old and already weighs 175 pounds. That animal can get to 600 pounds. It still had his claws, and it could do a lot of damage."

India was seen roaming around a west Houston neighborhood last week.

Suspected owner Victor Cuevas is facing charges for a 2017 murder in Fort Bend County.

SEE RELATED: Victor Cuevas' bond revocation hearing drags out despite big cat being handed over

Last week, a judge put him back in jail on a $300,000 bond.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonwild animalspetsanimal newsanimalanimalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL
Dog abandoned on highway finds new home after rescue
Rescue dog from Central CA wins hearts with gorgeous smile
Family's service pig dies after rental car gets stolen in Jersey Village
Brooklyn coffee shop is saving the bees one coffee at a time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How Mattress Mack's wife helped couple turn tiger over to HPD
Rain chances continue along with flood threat through the work week
3-year-old injured after gunmen shoot into car with 3 kids inside
Video captures moment box truck rolls over in US-59 crash
Zombie trees? Yes, they're real and here's how to prevent them
Body recovered from Texas City Dike believed to be missing man
Loved ones remember Houston mom Erica Hernandez at vigil
Show More
CDC recommends kids keep masks on at school this year
Breastfeeding mom barred from volleyball tournament
Suspect in deadly gym shooting found and charged with murder
Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe
Asian American Archive tells Vietnamese refugee stories
More TOP STORIES News