Pets & Animals

New species of killer whale discovered off Chile coast

EMBED <>More Videos

A new species of killer whale has been discovered off the southern coast of Chile.

By ABC7.com staff
A new species of killer whale has been discovered off the southern coast of Chile.

Researchers from San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography say the whales look distinctly different than orcas.

Their signature white eyepatch is smaller, and their heads are bit more rounded than other killer whales.

The species is being called Type D. And it turns out they may not be so new after all.

For decades, there have been tales from fisherman and tourists who say they've seen the whale.

But this is the first time scientists can confirm their existence.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswhaleanimal newsus world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man walking dog discovers woman's body in SE Houston
Man found dead after allegedly shooting son and wife
Smoke pours from parking garage on TSU campus
SpaceX crew capsule ends test flight with ocean splashdown
$273M Mega Millions winner almost left winning ticket in store
U-Haul pickup crashes into home where man and child slept inside
4-year-old accidentally kills fish after cuddling it
Show More
Man caught trying to light home on fire to get rid of ghost
THE 60: 'School of Rock' actor arrested for stealing musical instruments
Houston Weather: Warm, damp, and humid through the weekend
Young boy saves friend from suicide using Snapchat
Waitress helps police make child abuse arrests
More TOP STORIES News