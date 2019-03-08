New species of killer whale discovered off Chile coast

A new species of killer whale has been discovered off the southern coast of Chile.Researchers from San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography say the whales look distinctly different than orcas.Their signature white eyepatch is smaller, and their heads are bit more rounded than other killer whales.The species is being called Type D. And it turns out they may not be so new after all.For decades, there have been tales from fisherman and tourists who say they've seen the whale.But this is the first time scientists can confirm their existence.