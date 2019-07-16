birds

Peacocks everywhere: W. Houston neighbors spend decades living with the roaming birds

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pride of peacocks have taken ownership of Windermere Lane in west Houston.

"They're just a part of everybody's family," said neighbor Gemma Joffroy.

People who live here say the birds have called this area home for decades.

"My favorite season is when they start mating because that's when the peacocks get all nice and fancy," Joffroy added.

They're mostly a welcomed neighbor, until they're not.

"My least favorite season is when it's full on mating calls because it can get a little bit much," Joffroy recalled.

According to neighbors, the birds came from nearby Vargos restaurant, which closed down a few years ago. That's when, they said, the birds found their way to the neighborhood.

A resident named Rochelle has lived there for 40 years and said the colorful birds have always been part of the fabric of the area.

"They live here. They live all the way around, and neighbors will call a couple blocks away and see them," said Rochelle.

The peacocks usually keep to themselves, but they do like to play tricks on their neighbors every once in a while.

"At night if a peacock flies just in front of your car coming down from a high tree, if you don't know it's a peacock, you're going to think it's Batman," said Joffroy.

Dive-bombing bird attacking joggers near Denver

EMBED More News Videos

A dive-bombing bird is swooping down and attacking joggers, walkers and runners who pass by.



Rescued exotic-colored bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
EMBED More News Videos

Veterinarians quickly determined it was a seagull that somehow doused himself in curry



Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonneighborbirdsneighborhood
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIRDS
Birds of play: Meet all 45 'painted pelicans' of Seabrook
Dive-bombing bird attacking joggers near Denver
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
'Gorilla crow' spotted in Japan is taking internet by storm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News