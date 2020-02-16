animal cruelty

Malnourished dog almost put to sleep making miraculous recovery; charges pending against owner

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Moca, a 12-year-old Shih Tzu mix, is lucky to be alive thanks to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Officials say Moca was brought to their wellness clinic by his owners to be put down around January 30, 2020.

The dog was motionless and had a horrible smell, officials said. Moca had extreme matting on his face, limbs and tail, his nails were overgrown and he had both urine and fecal scalding.

"Moca was in such poor condition that our medical staff commented that an animal had never come into our care smelling so badly but that was still alive," the PSPCA said.

But further examination revealed that Moca was starving and was ultimately being neglected by his owner, the PSPCA said.

Instead of being put to sleep, vet staff jumped into action and rushed him to an animal hospital. Two weeks later, he's made an miraculous recovery.

Moca will soon be up for adoption.

The PSPCA said charges are pending against Moca's owners.

CLICK HERE to learn how you can help

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvaniaanimal crueltydogu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
'Largest shark fin seizure ever:' $1M worth of product found at US airport
Top 10 suspects wanted for animal cruelty in Harris Co.
Deputies confiscate 200 animals found in Spring home
Dog found shot in face at park: Deputy constables
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vehicle stolen with 5-year-old boy inside in southwest Houston
Former teacher accused of touching student appears in court
Areas of dense morning fog with some sun by Sunday afternoon
Surprise! J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai are married!
Woman accused of posing as photographer to kidnap baby
Americans to be evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise
Video shows deputy punch teen after violent takedown at hospital
Show More
Rose globes laced with liquid meth seized by constables
What to know before the Roughnecks game this weekend
Teenage double amputee practices with Houston Roughnecks
Senior Showcase hosted by the Texans spotlights area athletes
1 dead after shooting in apparent argument at pawn shop
More TOP STORIES News