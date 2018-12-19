ANIMAL RESCUE

Nearly two dozen emaciated sheep rescued after dog attack in Conroe, deputies say

Nearly two dozen emaciated sheep rescued after dog attack in Conroe, deputies say

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Nearly two dozen sheep were rescued after being attacked by stray dogs, and now, investigators can't find the sheep's owner.

Photos and video were released by the Houston SPCA and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday night, someone called deputies after seeing the dogs attack a herd of sheep on Adoue Road, west of Conroe. Deputies say 24 sheep were rescued.

Investigators also found several dead sheep and animal bones on the property. The SPCA is treating the rescued sheep.

Deputies say the homeowner is out of the country and they don't know when he'll return.
