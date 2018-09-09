PET RESCUE

PUP RESCUE: Nearly 100 Chihuahuas rescued after being dumped throughout Houston area

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly 100 Chihuahuas rescued after being dumped throughout Houston area

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For three weeks, Houston animal rescuers have been responding to large groups of dogs that they believe were dumped. Today, the count stands at more than 120.

The dogs caught by rescuers are similar. They're small and are either Chihuahuas or Chihuahua mixes.

They were discovered in different parts of southwest Houston. Another group was found in Jersey Village and one more near Sugar Land.

The size of the groups believed to have been dumped range from 14 dogs to nearly 40.

Independent rescuer Molly Kohn says all the dogs that have been rescued lived inside. She said they also show signs of being kept in dirty cages because of damage to their paws.

Kohn saved several dogs from a field on Willowbend. She also found the bodies of the dogs that didn't make it.

Xio Rodriguez, Founder of Homeless Angels Rescue Team, is caring for three rescued pups that were recovered from one of the sites.

"I've never seen anything like this in all my years of rescuing animals. I believe it's some kind of black market breeding operation, that's trying to get rid of the animals," Rodriguez said.

Groups are also trying to come up with a reward fund for information on who is abandoning these dogs.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogspet rescueHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PET RESCUE
Firefighters rescue tortoise trapped in hole
This is the perfect job if you love cats
Dog is recovering after accidental truck dragging
180-pound St. Bernard rescued from rooftop
More pet rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Deputies rescue family of ducklings from storm drain
Abused dog with swollen head released from hospital
Beached dolphin rescued by marine volunteers dies in Galveston
Camera captures wild bobcat prowling in Pearland
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Florence could possibly threaten East Coast
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
Officials battling warehouse fire in north Harris County
Driver claims squirrel caused multi-vehicle crash
Man falls 100 feet after being struck on Grand Parkway exit ramp
Mom receives death threats after giving son "swirly"
Weekend Weather
Storms could rain out some of your weekend plans.
Show More
Lightning strike sparks house fire in Grangerland, officials say
Former Miss Texas USA and Miss Universe Chelsi Smith dies at 45
Tight U.S. Senate race between Sen. Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke
Possible threat made at The Woodlands H-E-B under investigation
Homecoming queen kicks game-winning field goal in overtime
More News