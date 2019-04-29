Mountain lion tranquilized outside of Macy's store in California

SANTA ROSA, California -- The Santa Rosa Fire Department says a mountain lion spotted outside the Santa Rosa Plaza has been tranquilized.
The animal was found on 5th Street near B Street near the Macy's department store.
No word yet if it was shoppers or emergency crews who first reported seeing the mountain lion after it wandered into downtown Santa Rosa.
No one was hurt.
The animal has been loaded onto a truck an taken away.
