ANIMAL ATTACK

Mountain lion that killed cyclist in Washington State was emaciated, officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

Two mountain bikers were attacked by a cougar in Washington state.

NORTH BEND, Washington --
New details are emerging after a mountain lion attack in Washington State that left a mountain biker dead and a second injured.

Investigators now say the two victims did everything right and that the animal was emaciated.

The men got off their bikes, made noise and tried to scare the animal away.

The cougar ran off, then returned.

A sheriff's sergeant says the animal bit the survivor on the head and shook him.

The second cyclist ran and the animal dropped the first man and pounced, killing its victim.

It happened Sunday, 30 miles from Seattle.

The mountain lion has been euthanized.

Fish and Wildfire says this is the second fatal attack in the state in 100 years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal attacku.s. & worldwild animalsbicycle
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL ATTACK
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near golf course
71-year-old woman attacked by bear in her home
Boy stung by sting ray on beach in Galveston
10-year-old cat survives being shot in the face in Galveston
Rabid beaver attacked dad and girl while kayaking
More animal attack
PETS & ANIMALS
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News