Coronavirus

More black bears roaming Yosemite National Park during coronavirus closure, rangers say

By ABC30.com staff
While humans adjust to sheltering at home during the coronavirus pandemic, the wildlife in Yosemite National Park has begun to revel in spring and an unusually quiet park.

During a live stream on social media, wildlife biologist, Ranger Katie, said the bears had been noticeably out roaming through Yosemite Valley since the park closed on March 20.

"For the most part, I think they're having a party. I think that this time of year is difficult for the animals here," Ranger Katie said. "There can literally be walls of cars, stop and go traffic or people in the park."

Ranger Katie said the bears usually find "corridors" to get from one end of the valley to the other to avoid humans. But since the park closure, she said rangers noticed more bears walking through the meadow.



"Now that there are no people, the bears are literally just walking down the road to get to where they need to, which is kind of cool to see," she said.

Park officials have shared videos on their social media accounts of the landscape and Q&A sessions with their rangers for students.

RELATED: Enjoy nature sounds at Yosemite National Park while being 'safer at home'

You can also get a virtual tour of all the national parks in the country through Google Earth, including Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. Click here to check out the tours.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
