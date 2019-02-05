Montgomery County deputy saves puppies found in dumpster

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5116341" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Puppies left for dead on the side of the road in Spring are getting a second chance at life.

On Feb. 3, 2019 a @MCTXSheriff Deputy discovered puppies in a dumpster in Magnolia. A local rescue was contacted, and agreed to take the puppies in. The compassion showed by those involved is yet another example of what a great community Montgomery County is to live and work in! pic.twitter.com/lzt7nXR10U — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) February 4, 2019

When a Montgomery County deputy discovered puppies in a dumpster, he didn't hesitate to jump in and help.The five puppies seemed uninjured, but definitely in need of some love and care.This incident comes less than a week after puppies were tossed out of a window in a bag and left for dead on a road in Spring.A local rescue was contacted, and agreed to take the puppies in. They will restore the puppies to full health and find them forever homes.The Sheriff tweeted that "the compassion showed by those involved is yet another example of what a great community Montgomery County is to live and work in!"