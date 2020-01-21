Pets & Animals

Pet monkey that went missing during burglary in Galveston found dead

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pet monkey thought to be taken by burglars Monday has been found dead, family members said.

The family's home on 19th and Sealy was broken into, ransacked, and items were stolen. Lilly, their Capuchin monkey, was either taken by the thieves or escaped from the home on its own.

Investigators say they later received a report about a monkey that was hit by a car on Broadway around 7 p.m. Another animal may have attacked the monkey during the ordeal.

No arrests have been made in the case.

