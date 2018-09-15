Dusk and dawn are the times of day you should try to stay indoors. This is when infected mosquitoes are most active.

Dress in long sleeves, pants, loose and light-colored clothing when outside. For extra protection, you may want to spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using an insect repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Follow label instructions and reapply as you would with sunscreen, after sweating and swimming.

Drain standing water in your backyard and neighborhood. Make sure that flower pots, water dishes, bird baths and wading pools are properly drained.

Wash the bite with soap and water

Apply anti-itch cream or use calamine lotion or oatmeal bath for itching

Place an ice pack to reduce any swelling

Seek medical attention immediately if you experience dizziness, swelling of lips and throat or difficulty breathing.

Missouri City has added two additional spray days through Oct. 31. in response to the recent heavy rains and an increase in the mosquito population citywide.In addition to the city's contractor spraying every Thursday, the company will also add Monday and Saturday to its updated schedule, beginning Saturday night.Spraying will take place by the contractor, Cypress Creek Pest Control, in all communities between the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.City staff sprays common areas like parks and green spaces, as the need arises.An environmentally friendly pesticide, Kontrol 30-30, is used and special attention will be given to locations where mosquitoes swarm."The city will proactively continue to monitor this issue, and will keep residents informed of spray schedule plans as we move forward," said City Manager Anthony J. Snipes. "Mosquitoes can be a health hazard and the spraying program is a key prevention measure we have in place to keep the populations low."Missouri City officials also encourages all residents to prepare themselves by following the 4 D's:In the event you get a mosquito bite, experts recommend the first-aid procedures below: