Search for sassy bulldog in Seabrook catches fire on social media

ABC13's Steve Campion speaks to the owner of a missing bulldog whose search is catching fire on social media.

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) --
A family is going to great lengths to find their sassy, tutu-wearing pup known as Stella.

Stella's owner, Misty Thomson, told ABC13 she's desperate for the English bulldog's safe return.

Thomson and her family have posted and handed out at least 800 flyers. They've scoured animal shelters and created social media pages in hopes of finding the animal.

The Instagram account "searching4stella" and Facebook page "Searching 4 Stella" have racked up likes, shares and comments from those across southeast Texas, wanting to help find the dog.

Thomson says Stella went missing on Sept. 14, when she wandered away during bad weather in the Clear Lake Forest neighborhood of Seabrook, near Woodbank Drive and Plum Tree Lane.

"We are offering a $5,000 reward. No questions asked," said Thomson. "We're not prepared to give up. We absolutely believe Stella is out there and we're going to find her."

