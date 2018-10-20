Choco has been found!Choco was located Saturday afternoon after the owner received calls from a woman saying she found her with a number on the collar.The woman said she found the dog near Shepherd Drive.Eyewitness News first brought you the story about the beloved dog going missing on Thursday.The owner was shot while walking his dog in The Heights on Tuesday night.Piotr Lewandowski, 38, was walking his family's beloved dog, "Choco," when a man drove up and started shooting.Houston police say the gunman then got out of his silver or tan sedan and kept shooting. Lewandowski says he ran one way to try to get away, but Choco didn't follow and ran a different direction.The married father of two children is back home from the hospital and was completely lost without his family's pet."She means a lot to us. She's part of our family. The kids miss her. We're just really sad that she went away as the result of that incident," Lewandowski told Eyewitness News.The family's friends and neighbors posted fliers throughout their Heights neighborhood with Choco's picture on them. They also set upand are offering a cash reward.The shooting is under investigation. Police have no suspects or motive.