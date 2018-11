This police department has a new pup on duty, but he's probably not what you expect to see.Ohio police chief's latest recruit is Zorro, a tiny but mighty Chihuahua.Zorro was sworn in as their official mascot, complete with his own vest. He takes rides on patrol duty and even has his own nap corner.Zorro is also currently training to be a therapy dog. According to Chief Jones, Zorro will be working in hospices and hospitals.