Pets & Animals

Meet Cinder, the orphaned sea otter pup with a new home in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- A sea otter that was orphaned is starting a new life, thanks to the staff at SeaWorld in San Diego.

The sea otter pup, called Cinder, was rescued earlier this month from a rehabilitation center in Alaska after she was deemed non-releasable. She was dehydrated and underweight at just five pounds.

Since arriving at the facility in San Diego, Cinder has nearly doubled in weight and has been hitting all of her developmental milestones.

Staff members have been teaching her the basics, including how to swim and groom herself.

Cinder will soon be introduced to the park's other resident female sea otters who were also orphaned. Their names are Mocha, Coco, Clover and Pumpkin.

Guests can view the pup at the Otter Outlook nursery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan diegoalaskawild animalsseaworld
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Pioneering' deputy dies after being shot from behind: sheriff
Harris County deputy killed: What we know about suspect
Timeline of fatal deputy shooting
Slain deputy carried the torch for the entire community
Radio broadcasts capture search for deputy's shooter
Odessa serial shooter targeting drivers in broken down cars
Teen sucked in water park's drain was put in coma
Show More
Missouri City's edible arbor trail: Pick fruit right off trees!
Recent Houston-area law enforcement deaths
Sikh community mourns loss of hero deputy
Sheriff calls for prayer after beloved deputy killed
Law school graduate opens wine bar in Missouri City
More TOP STORIES News