Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home in Philadelphia

The Morris Animal Refuge says BeeJay, or Mr. B is two years old and weighs in at a whopping 26 pounds.
"OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He's a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term," said Morris Animal Refuge on Twitter.
BeeJay is a domestic shorthair cat with brown tabby and white hair.
The shelter says he is a big cat with a big heart.
