Massive 15-foot alligator Chubbs returns to Florida golf course

Chubbs, estimated to be 15 feet long, became an internet sensation at the same golf course in 2016. (Sage Stryczny/Storyful)

PALMETTO, Fla. --
Chubbs, the massive alligator who went viral after he was spotted walking across a Florida golf course, is back again.

The alligator, estimated to be 15 feet long, strolled across the green at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto, Florida, on Friday, prompting players to whip out their cellphone cameras.

Chubbs first captured the internet's attention in May 2016 when he was spotted sauntering across the same golf course.

Despite the gator's massive size, he's not viewed as a threat to the players.

"He doesn't hurt anybody. He's got a giant reservoir to go to," Ken Powell, the club's general manager, told the media after a past Chubbs sighting.

A Woodbridge, Virginia, found the two-headed copperhead snake in her flowerbed. It eventually ended up at the Wildlife Center of Virginia, where experts conducted radiographs to learn more about the snake's anatomy

