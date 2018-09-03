Marine rescue volunteers discover beached dolphin in Galveston

Dolphin rescued from #Galveston beach. Guy tells me he spotted it from his hotel room, went to help marine rescue volunteers lift dolphin into truck. Headed to TX Marine Mammal Stranding Network. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/fclYDAWJHW — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) September 3, 2018

A beached dolphin was found in Galveston at 61st and the Seawall Monday morning.Our crews noticed a group of people running toward an area of the beach and found marine rescue volunteers loading a dolphin in a truck.A man told ABC13's Courtney Fischer that he spotted them from his hotel room and went down to help.The dolphin is now headed to the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network for treatment.