Marine rescue volunteers discover beached dolphin in Galveston

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A beached dolphin was found in Galveston at 61st and the Seawall Monday morning.

Our crews noticed a group of people running toward an area of the beach and found marine rescue volunteers loading a dolphin in a truck.

A man told ABC13's Courtney Fischer that he spotted them from his hotel room and went down to help.

The dolphin is now headed to the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network for treatment.
