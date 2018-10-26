WILD ANIMALS

Man defends himself with shotgun against charging grizzly bear

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shoots at charging grizzly bear in his backyard.

BELLA COOLA VALLEY, British Columbia --
A father was trying to scare bears away from his yard where his children play. But he ended up firing at the charging grizzly to save his own life.

A Canadian father noticed a group of bears close to a tree in his garden that his children regularly climb on. He decided the bears needed to be discouraged from visiting his property.

So, to scare the bears away, the man left the house and fired his shotgun into the air. As the bears retreated, the man followed to fire a second warning shot. At this point, however, rather than continue to move off, the mother bear turned and charged.

Video recorded by the man's wife shows the dramatic moments that followed. The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said from experience he knew this was a "serious charge."

"I knew that if I turned and ran, there would have been contact," he wrote. "I didn't want to blind the sow by hitting her in the face, so I aimed at her right side to hopefully trip her up to buy me enough time to run inside the house."

The video shows the bear stumble, but then get up and continue charging.

"She kept coming towards the house with her mouth open, ready to bite me, and I slammed the door," the man said.

Later, the man trailed the bears and said he found no trace of blood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearwild animalscaught on camerau.s. & world
WILD ANIMALS
Whale rescued from fishing line in Half Moon Bay
'Headless chicken monster' spotted swimming in Antarctic Ocean
VIDEO: Deer, not home invaders, roughed up this front porch
Fat Bear Week: Watch these burly bears eat their way to hibernation
More wild animals
PETS & ANIMALS
Man rescues kitten glued to road
Precious puppy reacts to his reflection
Dog commits con job all in the name of McDonald's food
'Please adopt me': Dog has been waiting for home for 4 years
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Runaway spool of cable sideswipes driver on I-10
2 more suspicious packages recovered
TIMELINE: Suspicious devices mailed to high-profile figures
Criminals using fake paper license plates to cover up crimes
Lost load of gravel creates driving hazard on North Freeway
Straight-party voters reporting their votes were changed
What a break! Man's fall leads to hospital lottery pool win
Tricky forecast for Halloween when a few storms could develop
Show More
Woman with knife stabs 14 children at China school
Texans win fifth straight after dominating Dolphins, 42-23
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Free candy, crafts and spooktacular events this weekend
Struggles after Harvey made this C.E. King DE mentally strong
More News