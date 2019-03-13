Pets & Animals

Man runs into burning home to save his dog

EMBED <>More Videos

A video shows a man run into a burning home to rescue his family's dog.

PALA, California (KTRK) -- A video shows a man run into a burning home to rescue his family's dog.

Jose Guzman ran right past firefighters and ran out with his dog. He says he found her hiding inside the bathroom which at the time was the only place that hadn't burned.

Guzman suffered burns on his face and hands.

In the blaze, Guzman, his wife and three daughters lost almost all their possessions, including the tools he uses for work.

Guzman works two jobs, in construction and as a landscaper. Amid the rubble and ruin, Guzman said he sees the blessings. He has his family and their love, including the love of one family member who can't put her appreciation into words.

When asked what his dog means to him, he said with his voice choking up with emotion, "She's been with us forever. She's part of the family. We love her."

A GoFundMe page has helped raise over $20,000 to help the family.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniaanimal rescuecaught on videodogus worldfire rescue
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hooded men kill 8, themselves in Brazil school shooting
Paul Manafort gets additional 3 1/2 years at 2nd sentencing
Woman arrested for hitting trooper in Sugar Land and taking off
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Possible damaging winds reported across parts of Texas
Kings of Leon pays tribute to George Strait at RodeoHouston
Odell Beckham Jr. heading to Cleveland Browns via trade
Show More
Doctors to Texas parents: No vaccination, no office visit
Chili's offers $3.13 margaritas to celebrate its birthday
Man left to die after apparent carjacking in SE Houston
Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling hunting gear in 125 stores
BEER FOR MAN'S BEST FRIEND: Houston couple makes brews for dogs
More TOP STORIES News