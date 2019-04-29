Pets & Animals

Man says he killed neighbor's dog, took care of the body after it chased his cat

LEE COUNTY, North Carolina -- A Lee County man is behind bars after he told deputies that he shot and killed his neighbor's hunting dog.

James Wesley Hammonds, 57, told officials he killed the dog after it chased his cat and was on his property.

He also admitted to disposing of the body.

Hammonds was arrested on Friday and charged with felony cruelty to animals and illegally disposing of a dead domesticated animal.

He has since been released under a $5,000 unsecured bond.

After his release, Hammonds filed complaints against his neighbor, Jonathon Mitchell, for trespassing and communicating threats.

Mitchell was charged and has since been released under a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslee countyanimal crueltydogsneighborcatspetsnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News