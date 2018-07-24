PETS & ANIMALS

Man jumps off bridge to save dog who plunged into water

EMBED </>More Videos

Man jumps off bridge to rescue dog (KTRK)

MOBILE, Alabama (KTRK) --
An Alabama man jumped off a bridge to save his dog that plunged into the water below.

Al Trovinger says he was in standstill traffic when his dog, River, decided to jump off a nearby bridge.

"We'd been on the Bayway for about 30 minutes and decided that we needed to get out and let the dog walk around. As soon as we did, we put her on a leash, she jumped over," Trovinger said.

When River jumped, her leash snapped in half.

Trovinger says he watched helplessly for about 10 minutes before deciding to save his dog.

"We kept on looking at her and could tell she was getting a little desperate. Finally, there was nothing else we could do. She was either going to drown or someone was going jump off and get her, so I jumped off."

It wasn't an easy task. Trovinger tried to guide River to shore, but that wasn't working.

Nearby good Samaritans threw a dog vest into the water to help, but it didn't fit River.

Trovinger says he was able to make it to a boat launch where he was greeted by paramedics and a state trooper.

"Yeah, yeah, as long as I didn't die," he responded when asked if he would do it again.

The Trovingers say they've had River for three years now.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogu.s. & worldanimal rescueAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 100 exotic animals found living in Houston apartment
Shark feasts on dead whale off Calif. coast
Lioness at zoo fascinated by stuffed 'Simba' toy
Video shows dog help calm woman's panic attack
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Attorneys want murder charges dropped against Houston teen
Demi Lovato, 25, reportedly rushed to hospital from her home
HOAX: Blue Bell Whataburger ice cream flavor not at H-E-B
4 Jack in the Box customers in Houston charged gratuity
Mattress Mack throwing prom night event for children with autism
Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million for drawing tonight
Alleged shooter of Katy mother breaks silence from jailhouse
Fixes to Harris Co. court after Harvey may cost $86M
Show More
Why ex-press secretary claims what she did wasn't wrong
Boy with Nerf gun helps little sister pull loose tooth
More than 100 exotic animals found living in Houston apartment
Car flips over leaving drive-thru of Starbucks in Deer Park
Family suing bar after mother and daughter killed in drunk driving crash
More News