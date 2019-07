ORLANDO, Florida (KTRK) -- A Florida man rescued what he thought was a cheetah cub, but it turned out to be a baby bobcat.The man found the animal abandoned on a highway in Orlando and took it to a fire station.Firefighters called the wildlife refuge and learned it was actually a female bobcat.They say the baby bobcat was possibly left behind by its mother.The refuge plans to raise the bobcat and then release it into the wild when she's strong enough to go back on her own.