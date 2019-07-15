Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Mama bear charges at Tennessee man after he approaches her cubs

TENNESSEE -- A mama bear charged at a man after he got too close to her cubs in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

The mama and her cubs were approaching a parking lot when the man walked over to the cubs with some treats.

Other people in the area tried to tell the man it wasn't a good idea, but he didn't listen.

The mama bear finally had enough, charged toward the man, and made him back off.

It is illegal to come within 50 yards of the bears at the park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstennesseenational park servicebear cubbearu.s. & worldanimals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News