Zebra-like stripes may prevent insect bites, study finds

Study: Zebra-like monochromatic stripes may provide protection against blood-sucking insects.

A team of researchers from Hungary said that their experiments indicate that having stripes can keep you from being bitten by bugs.

Scientists coated three plastic mannequins in different colors, according to CNN, including some in dark shades, some fair and some with white stripes.

Then they covered the mannequins in glue and left them in a horsefly-infested meadow in Hungary.

After a month, the researchers counted the number of horseflies stuck to the glue.

They found that the striped models consistently had the fewest horseflies stuck to them.

Researchers said traditional body-paintings of tribespeople in Africa, Australia and Papua New Guinea may serve to deter horseflies and blood-sucking insects common to the region.
